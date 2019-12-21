Woman stabbed seven times by Arizona hitchhiker

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Arizona man, Fernando Ray White, 38, is facing attempted murder charges in Millard County after he allegedly stabbed a woman seven times, according to St. George News.

The woman and her sister found White hitchhiking and offered him a ride along Interstate 15. The Millard County Sheriff’s Office took White into custody Tuesday morning after they were informed that a stabbing victim had arrived at the Fillmore Hospital.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the sheriff’s deputy wrote that the victim had a wound on her cheek, mouth, neck, right hand, left forearm, and upper left arm. She also had two chipped teeth.

According to St. George News, the victim and her sister had given White a ride and then left him on the side of the road five miles south of Fillmore.

