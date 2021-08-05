Woman stabbed multiple times in St. George, West Valley man arrested

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley City man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in St. George early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a business located along Bluff Street at around 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman being stabbed.

Upon arrival, St. George Police officers began rendering life-saving aid to stop the woman from bleeding.

They say a 26-year-old St. George woman had multiple stab wounds to her neck and extremities. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition but is expected to recover.

St. George Police immediately contained the area and began using a police K9 to search for the suspect.

A short distance from the scene, 53-year-old Anthony Michael Holladay of West Valley was taken into custody.

Police say he was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of first-degree attempted aggravated murder, first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree theft of a motor vehicle or firearm totaling $5,000, and possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person.

The incident remains under investigation; no additional details are available at this time.