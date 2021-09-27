Woman shot in South Jordan, search for suspect underway

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH (ABC4) – A woman is currently in surgery after she was shot in South Jordan Monday evening.

According to South Jordan Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 11400 south 2700 west.

As officers were responding, they received another report of a crash in the same area. Police say they didn’t know the two incidents were connected until they arrived on scene.

Once officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds. They believe the shooting happened within a few blocks of the crash site.

Police say she had been shot as she was driving westbound. The woman continued to drive but later became disoriented, causing her to crash into another vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured in what officers refer to as a “fender bender.”

She was transported to a local hospital where she is currently in surgery. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the shooting is related to a dispute that happened earlier. They are currently interviewing the passenger of the victim’s vehicle to find out more details.

A search for a suspect is now underway but police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.