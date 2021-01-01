Woman shot at New Year’s Eve party in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) — A woman was shot in the leg at a New Year’s Eve party early Friday morning.

According to Lt. Bill Manzanares with the Salt Lake City Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home near 800 South Montgomery Street just after 2 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman had been shot in the leg, Lt. Manzanares tells ABC4 News.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Police say they found several gun shell casings inside the home along with holes. A search warrant was obtained and a firearm was recovered, Lt. Manzanares says.

Officials say party guests are not cooperating at this time. Lt. Manzanares says they are looking for a Hispanic male.

