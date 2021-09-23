Woman shot at convenience store in Roy, suspect in custody

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot at a convenience store in Roy Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Roy Police Department, around 5:29 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot at a Sinclair Convenience Store located near 5100 S. and 1900 W.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was then transported to a local hospital. Police were not able to provide an update on her current condition.

A suspect, who had fled the scene of the shooting is now in police custody. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

No further information on the shooting was made available.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.