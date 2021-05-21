Woman seriously injured in collision near Soldier Summit

SOLIDER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was seriously injured after a head-on collision near Soldier Summit, Friday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m., as an 18-year-old woman was driving eastbound in a sedan on US-6.

While driving eastbound, for unknown reasons, the woman’s sedan drifted into the westbound lanes, colliding with a van head-on.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The two people in the van involved in the crash were not injured, according to UHP.

US-6 was closed for two hours while UHP investigated the crash. The road was then reopened around 4:30 p.m.

No other information has been released.