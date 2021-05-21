Woman seriously injured in collision near Soldier Summit

SOLIDER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was seriously injured after a head-on collision near Soldier Summit, Friday.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m., as an 18-year-old woman was driving eastbound in a sedan on US-6.
While driving eastbound, for unknown reasons, the woman’s sedan drifted into the westbound lanes, colliding with a van head-on.
The woman was then taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The two people in the van involved in the crash were not injured, according to UHP.
US-6 was closed for two hours while UHP investigated the crash. The road was then reopened around 4:30 p.m.
No other information has been released.