COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was trapped in her bedroom during a house fire, was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon.

Unified Fire says around 3:45 p.m., they received a report of a structure fire happening in Cottonwood Heights at Alpen Way.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Fire Department

The woman who was in the home couldn’t escape on her own due to the fire, so she sheltered herself in a bedroom.

Fire and smoke didn’t penetrate her bedroom as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

45 firefighters from Unified and Sandy helped assist with the incident.

There was fire and smoke damage to the house, except for the woman’s room.