Woman rescued by helicopter after going out of bounds at Weber County Resort

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman visiting Utah was skiing at Weber County Resort when she went out of bounds and found herself in rough terrain.

She called 911 after realizing that she had gone the wrong way, and members from the Weber County Search and Rescue (WCSAR) Powder Mountain Auxiliary Team responded and located her.

Due to the rough terrain, a hoist was requested, and a helicopter lifted her out and took her back to the resort.

Authorities report that the woman was uninjured.

Please follow all marked boundaries to make sure that you don’t end up in the backcountry.

