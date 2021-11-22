Woman rescued after getting caught in mud in Utah County

PROVO BAY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is recovering after being caught in mud up to her waist for multiple hours Sunday night in Utah County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. from Provo Bay. A 19-year-old had been pushing a boat out with her father when she became stuck in mud about three feet deep.

After two hours, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue found the woman and pulled her from the mud.

Authorities say she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for hypothermia but note she suffered no other injuries.

