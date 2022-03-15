LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a woman was punched in the face when a man attempted to kidnap her in Logan Tuesday morning.

Police say around 7:50 a.m., they received a call from a witness who reported that a man had attempted to kidnap a woman on 300 S 150 W in Logan.

During the incident, a brief struggle ensued and the victim was punched in the face, a press release states. The man was unsuccessful and drove away from the location.

Police say the woman was treated for a contusion below her eye on the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a man wearing black clothing and a face mask. The suspect’s age, height, weight, and ethnicity are currently unknown.

The suspect’s car is described as a 2005-2010 gray Honda Civic.

Courtesy: Logan PD

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect by the car that witnesses and the victim described.

If you think you know who this person is please call the Logan Police Department at 435-753-7555.