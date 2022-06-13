MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed two people in a WinCo parking lot.

The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the woman who was caught on video pepper-spraying the two victims on April 10.

The woman was driving a silver SUV.

The video below is courtesy of the Unified Police Department.

Courtesy: Unified Police Dept.

If you know who this woman is or have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact UPD at 801-231-0288, and reference case # 22-34566.