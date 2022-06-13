MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed two people in a WinCo parking lot.
The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the woman who was caught on video pepper-spraying the two victims on April 10.
The woman was driving a silver SUV.
The video below is courtesy of the Unified Police Department.
If you know who this woman is or have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact UPD at 801-231-0288, and reference case # 22-34566.