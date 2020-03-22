Woman left unconscious after ATV crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 37-year-old woman is unconscious after an ATV crash Sunday.
Officials say the crash happened at Sand Mountain about a quarter-mile from the campground. An ambulance and helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
