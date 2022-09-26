STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck.

The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male passenger was reportedly airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver is uninjured, police say.

Both directions of travel on the US-40 Highway have been blocked off and will remain so for about 2-3 hours, according to UHP.

Traffic is advised to look for alternate routes.

No further information is currently available.