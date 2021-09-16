Woman killed in SLC pedestrian crash, police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Wednesday night.

At around 11:10 p.m., Salt Lake City Police were notified vehicle versus pedestrian crash near 1000 North 900 West. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman in the roadway.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Salt Lake City Police have not identified the woman killed and have not made any arrests. They say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-169377.