Woman killed in ‘industrial accident’ at Grantsville Purple warehouse

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An employee has died following an industrial accident in Grantsville on Thursday.

In a letter to employees shared with ABC4, employees at the Purple Mattress warehouse were notified that an unidentified woman “was injured on the job and despite the best efforts of [the company’s] onsite EMT teams, she did not survive.”

The woman reportedly leaves behind a husband and a daughter.

“The health and safety of every employee is my highest concern. What happened today should never happen again. We have shut down Grantsville production until we can assess what happened and are investigating every aspect of our manufacturing process to determine what we need to look at immediately and over the coming months,” says Purple CEO Joe Megibow in a statement shared with employees.

Purple shared a statement with ABC4 Friday morning, saying:

We are saddened to report that a Purple employee was injured while working and later succumbed to her injuries at our Grantsville location. We have shut down manufacturing pending an investigation as we place the health and safety of our employees first and foremost. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy at this difficult time.

ABC4 is awaiting additional details from Grantsville Police, which are expected Friday.