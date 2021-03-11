Woman killed in Herriman two-vehicle crash

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – An 89-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Herriman on Wednesday.

Herriman City Police say they were called to a vehicle accident with injuries at 6400 West Herriman Main Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found a two-vehicle crash and Unified Fire Authority responded to provide medical attention to the injured parties.

An 89-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by air ambulance and a 91-year-old man was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Herriman City Police say the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved at this time.

Police say they are urging all motor vehicle occupants to always buckle-up, put away distractions, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices, and never drive impaired.