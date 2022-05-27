HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – A woman died Friday after she was thrown from a motorcycle she was riding on SR 191.

Officials say around 5 p.m., three motorcycles were traveling north on SR-191 in a canyon near Helper. The area of the canyon has several S-turns. The woman had a motorcycle learner permit and did not have much experience riding a motorcycle, police say.

As she entered one of the turns, she reportedly failed to navigate the turn, striking the guardrail. She was then thrown from the motorcycle over the guardrail.

The Helper City Police Chief arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died on the scene.

Her identity has not been released.