CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was killed after being struck by a car Thursday morning.
According to the City of Clearfield, the incident happened at the off-ramp intersection of 700 S and the I-15 around 6:40 a.m.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she died.
Investigators are still on scene trying to determine exactly what happened.
*developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.
What others are clicking on:
- ‘Mail-man’s best friend,’ the Facebook group about the dogs UPS drivers meet
- Big Game Bound Week 16: Breaking down 4 big NFL matchups
- Get ready for the 2020 census
- Radio station cancels show after host says ‘nice school shooting’ would interrupt impeachment coverage
- Woman killed after being struck by car in Clearfield