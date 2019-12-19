Woman killed after being struck by car in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was killed after being struck by a car Thursday morning.

According to the City of Clearfield, the incident happened at the off-ramp intersection of 700 S and the I-15 around 6:40 a.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she died.

Investigators are still on scene trying to determine exactly what happened.

*developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.

