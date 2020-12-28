Woman injured after snowmobile collision with tree

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 50-year-old woman was injured after a rented snowmobile she was driving hit a tree on Sunday morning in Guardsman Pass, according to Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

Wasatch County 911 dispatch center received a phone call about the accident around 10:34 a.m. Wasatch County Search & Rescue, Wasatch County Fire and EMS, and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene.

The pictures below are from Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

Life Flight transported the woman to receive medical attention.