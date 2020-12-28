Woman injured after snowmobile collision with tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 50-year-old woman was injured after a rented snowmobile she was driving hit a tree on Sunday morning in Guardsman Pass, according to Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

Wasatch County 911 dispatch center received a phone call about the accident around 10:34 a.m. Wasatch County Search & Rescue, Wasatch County Fire and EMS, and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene.

The pictures below are from Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

Life Flight transported the woman to receive medical attention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots