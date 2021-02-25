Woman in prior child sex abuse case and boyfriend charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A woman who was charged in a prior DCFS child sex abuse case and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, Google filed a CyberTip on December 2, 2019 reporting that one of their users had uploaded child pornography to their account. On December 7, Google filed a second CyberTip that the same user had uploaded child pornography.

The user account was later identified as 24-year-old Kadence Pinder.

Officials issued a search warrant on the two suspected Google e-mail accounts associated with Pinder.

Upon further investigation, detectives say they found that Kadence Pinder was a suspect in a possible child sexual abuse case reported in Sandy.

During an interview with detectives, Pinder reportedly confirmed that she used the email addresses associated with child pornography. Documents state that Pinder also confirmed she had used the cell phone number 385-401-7111 associated with the email addresses as well.

When asked whether she had ever seen child pornography, Pinder told detectives she may have come across child pornography while browsing Tumblr but denied intentionally downloading any.

Documents state that when asked about specific files of child pornography found in the Google accounts, Pinder stated they sounded familiar but if she downloaded them, it was only because she thought they were of age.

Pinder also told detectives that her boyfriend, 29-year-old Marcus Strebel had access to her Google account and may have accidentally downloaded something.

Strebel was also interviewed by detectives and reportedly admitted that he and Pinder had come

across child pornography depicting children as young as three or four-years-old, while

browsing Tumblr for pornography in the past year, according to a probable cause statement.

Strebel reportedly told detectives that he had clicked on links and seen child pornography but had not downloaded anything questionable.

Both Strebel and Pinder were asked if they would consent to a search of their phones and they both agreed initially and went back inside their house to get their phones. Documents state however that after more than 30 minutes, Strebel returned and refused to provide their phones.

Search warrants were issued for both of their phones.

Forensic analysis revealed child pornography on both phones. According to a probable cause statement, there were roughly 125 images of child pornography found on Pinder’s phone.

Documents also state that Pinder has already been the subject of a DCFS investigation of a potential hands-on child sexual offense.

Pinder has been charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for downloading and possessing 125 child porn images and videos involving pre-teen boys being sexually abused.

Strebel was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for downloading and possessing 125 child porn images and videos involving pre-teen boys being sexually abused.