Woman in critical condition after falling in Farmington Creek Trail

Courtesy of The Davis County Sheriff’s Office

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a rope ladder in the Farmington Creek Trail Waterfall area.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says the hiker is a 36-year-old woman, but they have not released her identity at this time.

Deputies say the woman slipped and fell about 15 feet while using a rope ladder during her hike on Sunday afternoon. The woman was discovered unconscious when rescue teams arrived.

The woman has been transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

