Woman in critical condition after colliding with wrong-way driver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman is in critical condition after colliding with a wrong-way driver Monday evening.

According to Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol, a car was traveling in the wrong direction on the transition ramp from Southbound I-15 to Eastbound 215 when it collided with two other cars.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A police search helicopter could also be seen flying over the crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimates that the crash will not be cleared up until 9:51 p.m.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.