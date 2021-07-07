Woman hospitalized after car goes under semi on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman received minor injuries after her vehicle went under a semi-trailer in Salt Lake County on Wednesday.

Authorities tell ABC4.com a semi and a Hyundai were traveling north on I-15 at the I-80 westbound split in Salt Lake City when the vehicle went under the trailer on the passenger side for an unknown reason.

The crash has closed the on-ramp as of 11 a.m.

According to authorities, the woman driving the Hyundai had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

No other details are available at this time.