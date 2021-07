MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been hospitalized after an accident with a Utah Transportation Authority train.

At around 11 a.m., TRAX Police report a woman was “clipped” on the platform by the train at the Midvale Station.

She was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

At this time, authorities say the incident appears accidental.

The incident caused delays, but services have resumed as normal.