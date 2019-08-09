1  of  2
Woman hit, killed by Frontrunner train in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead after she was hit by a Frontrunner train Thursday night.

The crash happened just north of 4500 South, according to Utah Transit Authority officials.

Officials said the woman was trespassing when she was hit by the train but officials do not know if it was an attempt at suicide.

UTA is asking customers to expect 15 to 20 min delays from Salt Lake Central to Ogden.

Riders are advised to ride the TRAX Blue Line between Murray Central and Salt Lake Central stations.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

