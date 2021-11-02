Woman hit by chunk of concrete smashing into windshield in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A driver traveling through Taylorsville had an unsettling surprise hit her windshield while on I-215.

Utah Highway Patrol says the woman was traveling on the interstate when a chunk of concrete “came out of nowhere” and shattered her windshield. The chunk came through the glass and struck the woman in the head, causing a minor injury.

UHP says the woman cannot recall seeing anything in the roadway or a truck ahead that would’ve lost it.

“Please remember to secure your load or cover it if you have small items that could get loose. If you see debris on our roadways call 911. Many times you think it isn’t an emergency but it really is. Items get hit by tires and can really go anywhere (like through a windshield) so give us a call so we can remove the debris!” UHP reports.

Last year, another woman suffered severe head trauma after being struck in the head by a cement block that hit her windshield just days after Christmas. The block had broken off a concrete landscaping block being carried by another vehicle. It ricocheted off the highway, hitting the windshield of the woman’s car.

This summer, a woman traveling on I-15 near Clearfield narrowly missed being hit by a piece of a metal beam that had bounced off the road and entered her windshield. She told ABC4 that while she was able to walk away from the crash physically uninjured, she experienced PTSD and survivor’s guilt.