SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three suspects have been arrested after a woman was allegedly held captive, assaulted and tortured for multiple days in Salt Lake City.

29-year-old Ryan Crowther faces charges of rape and forcible sodomy. 28-year-old Randee Krukowski faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and child abuse. 34-year-old Sergio Reynoso faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, object rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated kidnapping and assault.

Court documents state the victim was found following a 911 call on Sunday, April 10. When emergency personnel arrived, they noticed “multiple injuries to the victim’s face” and that she was “unable to speak until the next day.”

The report also states that “the victim’s hair had been cut.”

A seven-year-old girl told police that she observed Krukowski “cutting the victim’s hair and yelling at her.” She also told her father what she had seen.

The child’s father, who is one of the suspects, not only did not offer aid or help the woman, but is facing serious charges mentioned above.

The victim was allegedly given Xanax prior to the assault, and she told investigators that she had gone to the apartment, and that the three suspects “would not allow her to leave,” adding that Reynoso brandished a gun when she tried to do so.

She reports that she was in and out of consciousness during her time being held captive.