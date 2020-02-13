Woman gives birth to unexpected baby on Cottonwood Heights sidewalk

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 29-year-old woman was out getting pizza in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday night…moments later she gave birth to an unexpected baby.

Sgt. J.D Tazio with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department says officers got a call from residents saying a woman had a baby on the sidewalk of their apartment complex near 1151 East 6720 South.

Police say the woman was in Cottonwood Heights from a neighboring city to get some food when she started experiencing severe cramping. Sgt. Tazio says she pulled over to the side of the road and ended up having the baby right on the sidewalk.

“She started screaming for help, naturally some people came out of their apartments and came to her aid and saw what was being described to me as a full-term baby–there with her. She said she didn’t know she was pregnant although this is her second child.”

The mother and baby were transported to IMC where the baby is being treated in the NICU. Sgt. Tazio says.

The baby was taken to the NICU as a precaution, given the nature of the birth, Sgt. Tazio says.

Sgt. Tazio says medical calls like these are a rarity for their department and others.

“It’s very uncommon I would say. Usually, people know that they’re pregnant and go and get treatment and so forth for those kind of things.”

Sgt. Tazio says the department takes these calls seriously and ensures all safety bases are covered.

“There’s nothing criminal to it so of course, it was a medical call more than anything and we’re just making sure that everything was taken care of–her safety and the safety of the child.”

The mother’s identity has not been released to the public.

What others are reading: