Woman from Utah County, juvenile arrested after burning down home

LINCOLN BEACH, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old Utah County woman is in custody after police say she and another girl burned down a house near Lincoln Beach.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 3, the Spanish Fork and Salem Fire Departments responded to a fire at an abandoned house near 4800 West in Utah County, but the home was reported as a total loss.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO), two young women were seen leaving the house around the time the fire started.

Authorities were able to identify the two women, one of which was 18-year-old Felecya Lee Paige of Lakeshore, Utah. The identity of the other suspect has not been released as she is a juvenile.

Paige was arrested for arson and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and booked into the Utah County Jail. The juvenile suspect was arrested for reckless burning, the UCSO said.