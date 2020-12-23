Woman found dead, man taken into custody after standoff with police in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police say that a woman was found dead inside a home where a man had barricaded himself in Springville Wednesday.

According to the Springville Police Department, officers responded to the area of 900 South 1000 East for a report of a domestic incident where shots had been fired.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man. Police say they were able to safely take the 14-year-old girl away from the scene, while the 23-year-old man, identified as Michael Lopez, barricaded himself in the bathroom located in the basement of the home.

After a short standoff with police, officers were able to locate Lopez unconscious in the bathtub of the home. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release.

Police also said they found a 43-year-old woman, identified as Victoria Ramirez, dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Springville Police Department and the Utah County Forensic team are investigating the incident.

