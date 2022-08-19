TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Tooele on Thursday night.

The Tooele City Police Department first responded to reports of a 35-year-old woman suffering from cardiac arrest.

Officers responded to the scene near the area of 870 S 1050 West around 6:45 p.m.

By the time authorities arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigating, “information was also relayed that another person may have played a role” in the woman’s death.

A suspect, Michael Patterson, was identified and arrested in connection to the woman’s death.

Details are still limited and the deadly incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Patterson was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on homicide charges.

“At this time we are not releasing the victim’s information, to provide the family time to make notifications,” says Tooele Police.