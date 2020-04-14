Woman found dead after possible drowning at Centennial Park pool identified

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A woman found dead in the Centennial Park park outdoor pool Tuesday morning has been identified.

West Valley police received a call at 8 a.m. from employees who arrived to do pool maintenance. The employees reportedly noticed something in an outdoor pool while standing near the exterior gate. Upon going in to inspect it, the employee discovered the body, police said.

The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Karina Aguilar.

The area is locked and not easily accessible to people. Investigators are currently looking into the situation and attempting to figure out how the woman got in.

According to Lt. Bill Merritt from the WVC Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play and signs of forced entry into pool grounds.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

