LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have identified the remains of a person found by hikers in 1990, three decades later, police announced Monday.

The release identified the skeletal remains found by hikers on Hilltop Canyon, located 13 miles east of Battle Mountain in Lander County, as Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City. According to police, Manzaneras had been missing since 1989 and was 19 years old when last seen.

According to investigators, Manzaneras’ cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Nevada State Police teamed with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in June 2022 to determine whether or not advanced forensic DNA testing could be used to identify the remains found 32 years earlier. The genealogy team was able to extract DNA from the remains and investigators were able to identify Manzaneras.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at (775) 684-7412.