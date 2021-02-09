Woman ‘forcibly taken’ from Kearns residence, Unified Police asking for information

WARNING: The videos above may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police are asking for the public’s help after a Kearns woman was forcibly taken from her home on Saturday.

At about 2:30 p.m. on February 6, Unified Police say Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was taken from her Kearns residence. Videos from Unified Police in the player above show the abduction. The videos may be disturbing for some viewers, viewer discretion is advised.

An investigation led detectives to a second home, where police say evidence was found that indicates Solorio-Romero had been shot and seriously injured.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything from the Kearns home as well as any information on the suspects and vehicles involved.

The suspect is a Hispanic male seen wearing a white sweatshirt at the time of the abduction. The driver of the vehicle is unknown.

Unified Police say vehicles believed to be involved include a green 4-door 2010 Toyota Camry and a white pick-up truck with a red or orange plow on the front that was pulling a flatbed trailer containing landscape equipment and trash.

Unified Police have shared photos of the suspect vehicles below:

The FBI, Homeland Security, West Valley City Police, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Wyoming law enforcement are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.