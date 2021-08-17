UPDATE: Woman arrested after fatally shooting her girlfriend in SLC, police say

UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/17/21 2:54 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Patrice Ann Winward was taken into custody for domestic violence-related murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Officers responded to the reported shooting in the area of 885 West South Temple Street around 3:34 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Winward performing CPR on the victim, who was later confirmed to be her girlfriend. Paramedics arrived soon after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“During this homicide investigation, SLCPD detectives learned that Winward and the victim

were involved in an argument while riding their bicycles,” SLCPD said in a news release.

Witnesses reported the argument ended after multiple shots were fired. Police also said Winward allegedly told someone to hide the suspected murder weapon after the shooting.

The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was later found in a storm drain.

Immediately after the shooting, Winward left the scene stating she had a medical emergency at her nearby home, police said.

She is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

