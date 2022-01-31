Woman fatally shot in Summit County hunting accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman died Monday after she was accidentally shot while elk hunting in Summit County.

Police say around 11:00 a.m., the 58-year-old Salt Lake County woman was with two other family members when they were elk hunting. The woman sat inside a UTV side-by-side when a rifle fired.

Deputies performed first-aid until medical personnel arrived. AirMed also responded to help with lifesaving efforts.

The bullet hit the woman in the pelvic area. She died on the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

No other information has been released.