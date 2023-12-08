OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a woman falsely claimed there was an active shooter at Utah Valley University, causing panic as people began locking doors and stacking items in front of the windows.

Alyssa Delanie Foreman, 23, was charged on Dec. 8 with false emergency reporting, a third-degree felony, after she allegedly ran into the UCCU Event Center on Nov. 28 yelling there was an active shooter and telling everyone to run or hide, court documents say.

Utah Valley University Police say Foreman ran into the cafe in the event center yelling about an active shooter, and momentarily hid before exiting the cafe. Witnesses say they then saw her “screaming for help” and hiding behind bushes outside.

People in the cafe called 911, locked all the doors and stacked things in front of the windows for protection, documents say. After authorities were notified, several officers responded and dispatch began running through surveillance footage.

Documents say when police arrived on campus they did not hear any shots or see evidence of a shooting.

They were later directed to Foreman who allegedly tried to run upon seeing police. Once detained, police said she told them she was not safe and was going to be killed by two men who had guns and were threatening her.

She then allegedly dialed back her statement saying the men, whose hands were in their pockets, told her they had guns. She said one of the men, named Cooper, told her he was going to shoot people at the school.

When asked for further details, police say she could not describe them or tell them where she saw them. Police reported that “she appeared to be hallucinating” saying her “pupils were blown and her eyes were red.”