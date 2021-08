UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue were called out to Battle Creek Falls Sunday afternoon.

Search and Rescue and Pleasant Grove Fire Department found a 35-year-old woman that reportedly fell 40 feet while rappelling. Authorities state she sustained head and leg lacerations and may have a broken left leg from the fall.

Crews lifted her and carried her out where she was life flighted by Intermountain Healthcare.

Officials say she is in serious condition.