Woman faces DUI charges after 2 children ejected in South Jordan rollover crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 29-year-old woman with multiple DUIs is facing felony DUI charges after causing a single-vehicle rollover that ejected, critically injured, two young children, police said.

According to booking records, Krista Marie Fisher-Igel was driving near 10400 South 1173 West on Friday at 1:45 p.m. when police said she told them she reached for her cell phone and hit the center median and her vehicle rolled.

KRISTA MARIE FISHER-IGEL

During the crash, two girls, ages 8 and 9, were ejected. When police arrived, they found paramedics were attending to the children on the ground, and Fisher-Igel next to them.







The officer stated in his report that as he walked back to the vehicle he could smell the odor of alcohol “emanating” from the vehicle. The officer discovered Fisher-Igel was driving on a revoked driver license for previous DUIs and is required to have an interlock device in her car, which she did not have.

The officer stated he field-tested Fisher-Igel and she showed signs of impairment. During a breathalyzer, Fisher-Igel sucked in, which often causes the machine to produce a false negative. A blood draw was then taken to determine what all was in her system at the time of the crash.

Fisher-Igel told police she drank the night before and took Lortab and Valium before bed, according to documents.

Fisher-Igel told police the child behind the driver seat did have a seat belt on, but she was not positive if her daughter in the passenger seat had on hers. Police said both of the girls received serious bodily injuries but are expected to survive.

A background check for Fisher-Igel shows she was charged with two DUIs in June 2019 and was convicted of DUI in 2012.

