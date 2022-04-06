Woman's divorce was not finalized before nuptials, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Utah woman faces bigamy and perjury charges after police said she got married in Las Vegas while still married to her first husband, court documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ashley Lennon on Monday for a warrant issued in 2020, records showed.

According to the warrant, a person in Utah involved police there in the fall of 2019 that Lennon was planning to get married in Las Vegas, while still being legally married to her first husband.

Police said Lennon was married to her first husband in Utah in 2011. In late 2019, an email invitation indicated Lennon planned to get married a second time.

Police indicated Lennon and her first husband were in divorce proceedings, but that at the time of the second wedding, the divorce was not finalized.

A witness told police that he or she “was surprised to learn Ashley was capable of remarrying” since she was “still legally married” to her husband, documents said.

“Ashley stated her legal counsel had advised her in the State of Utah they do not seek out or pursue bigamy charges so if she did get remarried despite not being divorced the State of Utah would not prosecute her,” police wrote in the warrant.

Police said Lennon’s second wedding happened at a Las Vegas Boulevard chapel. A clerk signed the marriage certificate.

Records showed a judge released Lennon without bond. She must check in with the court once a week pending trial. She was due in court in May.