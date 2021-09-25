Woman dies after three-car collision in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after a three-car crash in South Jordan on Saturday afternoon.

South Jordan Police say the crash happened near 750 West South Jordan Parkway around 2 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

The incident happened when two cars crashed into each other before the third vehicle also got tangled up in the situation.

The victim is a 40-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The other victims include a few children and one adult. They were transported to a local hospital out of caution, but only sustained minor injuries, police confirm.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time and ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.