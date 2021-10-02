Woman dies after five-car collision in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after a five-car collision on Friday night in West Jordan.

West Jordan Police say the victim is a 67-year-old woman. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The incident happened on Bangerter Highway near 7800 South.

Officers say the accident happened when one vehicle traveling northbound rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain reaction. Five cars were involved in the incident.

Police say the woman died during the accident. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Northbound Bangerter Highway at 7800 South was closed for some time to clear up the accident scene. The roads have since reopened.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.