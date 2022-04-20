MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly lit a Molotov cocktail inside a store in Millcreek so she could shoplift.

Police say 33-year-old Rachelle Hawker “intentionally and unlawfully” made three Molotov cocktails and took them into a Savers Store in Millcreek around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a probable cause statement.

As customers were shopping in the store, Hawker reportedly set one of the Molotov cocktails on fire with an open flame, using the fire as a diversion to leave the store with several stolen items, police say.

Officials say Hawker had full knowledge there were several store customers and employees inside the store as the fire burned. She then drove away in a reported stolen truck.

Hawker was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on three counts of possession of an explosive device and one count of aggravated arson — all first-degree felonies.