Woman dead, several injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was pronounced dead after a multiple vehicle crash in Spanish Fork Monday.

Officers from Spanish Fork Police Department and with emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 7:44 p.m. to US 6 and 2550 East on a crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle.

Police said a man in his 60s was traveling east on US 6 in Nissan Pathfinder, while a motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger had also been traveling east and was stopped at a red light in the left turn lane to go north on Spanish Fork Parkway.

A Porsche passenger car driven by a man in his 50s with a female passenger in her 50s was also stopped at the red light behind the motorcycle, according to police.

The Nissan Pathfinder reportedly rear-ended the Porsche causing it to run into the rear of the motorcycle.

After rear-ending the Porsche, the Nissan Pathfinder continued east through the intersection and hit a Hyundai passenger cart that was stopped at a red light waiting to turn left to head south on Spanish Fork Parkway.

Police believe the 60-year-old man driving the Nissan Pathfinder may have suffered from some type of medical condition before running into the rear of the Porsche.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle which were both ejected from the motorcycle and were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Police said they were both conscious and alert and do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver the Porsche was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance and was also conscious on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The female passenger, however, suffered critical injuries and was also transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead a short time after arrival, according to police.

The male driver of the Hyundai passenger car was treated on scene by medical personnel and released at the scene.

Police say the names of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash will not be released at this time family has been notified.

Police said US 6 eastbound towards Spanish Fork Canyon was closed from the time of the crash until 10 p.m.

During that time, police say traffic was diverted off US 6 at Center Street while US 6 westbound remained open in one lane.

Spanish Fork Parkway was closed both North and Southbound but police say all roads have since been reopened.

What others are reading: