Woman dead, officer and suspect shot in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We’re learning more about the shooting that took place downtown Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Police now identify the woman who was killed as 34-year-old Natalie Thurber.

It all unfolded at 125 South 300 East.

“This morning shortly after 3:30 a.m.,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, “through an apartment window, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Residents and neighbors we spoke to say they woke up to that gunfire.

“Pretty terrifying because you don’t know, you hear active shooter,” said Katrina Johnson.

More than 10 evidence markers lie on the ground near a busted out window Chief Brown was talking about.

“Sadly, in this case, a woman lost her life,” he said.

Detectives told ABC4 News Thurber was in an estranged relationship with the shooter.

Johnson added, “Horrible news to just hear and wake up to, and kind of witness.”

She said saw an injured officer being pulled to safety by another police officer.

“We are just sitting there thinking we need to get back from the windows because it happened, you know, so close right outside our windows,” Johnson said. “All of a sudden we got armed officers going through our building.”

That officer was shot and is expected to survive.

“His spirits are good despite what has occurred this morning he is expected to recover although it’s going to be a long road,” said Chief Brown. “I want to thank the officers, and this is really important, the officers on scene that applied tourniquets and applied emergency medical care to our officer.”

Detectives said they caught the suspect off 500 East 100 South. Unified police took over the investigation due to it being an officer-involved shooting.

Seargent Melody Gray said, “[the suspect] is currently at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.”

Two officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on paid-administrative leave.

Chief Brown said body camera footage will be released in 10 days.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wished the officer a speedy recovery and condolences to the Thurber family Monday night.

Stay with ABC4 News as this story continues to develop.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: