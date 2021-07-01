Woman dead, multiple hospitalized after Garfield County rollover crash

TICABOO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a a vehicle rolled in Southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol says a Toyota Sequoia was travel west on SR-276 near Ticaboo around 2 p.m.

The vehicle went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected back onto the highway, and rolled, coming to rest on its top.

UHP reports a 20-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries and died on scene.

Two other occupants were transported from the scene by medical helicopter in critical condition and two by ambulance for various injuries.

Authorities say they believe the woman was not properly buckled. The driver and the other occupants are believed to have been properly buckled.

This crash remains under investigation.