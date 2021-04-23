Woman dead, juvenile in custody after Murray stabbing

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a stabbing in Murray.

Murray Police responded to a stabbing in a parking lot near Brick Oven Way.

They say a woman, 34-year-old Melissa Wood, suffered fatal stab wounds during a confrontation with a 16-year-old.

Investigators were able to locate the teenager and take him into custody. He has since been booked into Juvenile Detention and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second deadly incident to happen in Murray this week.

On Wednesday, 39-year-old Darnell Brown was allegedly shot and killed by 42-year-old Patrick Brown following an argument over a vehicle.