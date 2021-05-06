WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Woman dead, hundreds without power after Riverton crash

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a early Thursday afternoon crash in Riverton.

Riverton Police tell ABC4 an 81-year-old woman, who may have had a medical issue, left the roadway and collided with a power pole on South Redwood Road.

Traffic is restricted in the area, and the accident has caused a power outage in the area.

Rocky Mountain Power says nearly 2,500 customers in Riverton and South Jordan are without power.

As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Rocky Mountain Power estimates the restoration time to be 6:30 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

