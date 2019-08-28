FORT DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened when six vehicles were stopped in the SR-40, eastbound travel lane directly in front of the Ute Petroleum near mile marker 121.5

A blue Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and did not see the stationary line of vehicles, according to troopers.

The Tundra reportedly crashed into the back of the line of vehicles causing each to collide into each other.

Troopers said the most-rear vehicle, a red Chevrolet Canyon, was hit first by the Tundra.

Troopers said the female driver of the Canyon died from injuries she sustained from the crash.

