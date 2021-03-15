Woman dead after hit and run in SLC, police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City on Monday evening.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident happened at the intersection of Coatsville Ave. and Main Street around 8:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Officials said a woman, approximately 60-years-old, was crossing the street at the intersection when she was struck by a black GMC vehicle and was then hit by a black pickup truck.

Both cars then drove off.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801- 799-3000

This is a developing story and will be updated as more ABC4 obtains more information.